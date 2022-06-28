Lauren Conrad won't be having any more children.

The 36-year-old star insisted she and husband William Tell are "at capacity" in their household and "feel good" about having sons Liam, four, and two-year-old Charlie, so don't plan to expand their family any further.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "I think we’re at capacity. We feel good about it, but we both wanted two kids. We got two wonderful children. We’re so happy.”

The former 'Laguna Beach' star married her 42-year-old spouse in 2014 after two years together and she thinks they have to "work at" their relationship more now than before they have their children, but they also "appreciate" one another more.

Reflecting on how her marriage has changed since the boys were born, she said: “We’re so tired. That’s OK.

“I think that you just have to work at it after kids come along. Obviously, there’s just so much more on your plate, but I also think that you have, like, a new appreciation for each other. I knew Will would be a good father, but he’s an excellent father. So I appreciate him so much more on that level.”

While Lauren thinks marriage "gets better" after children, she admitted there is one thing she'd like to change.

She said: “I’d like a little more sleep.”

And when it comes to her own parenting, the fashion designer thinks she needs to be more patient - as do her children.

She said: “My biggest parenting challenge right now is patience. And I mean that on both ends. I’m working on my patience and the boys are just very like, ‘I want this, I want it now.' We’re all learning patience together.”

Lauren is "enjoying" her children more now they're old enough to have a conversation with her.

She said: "Obviously [babies are] so cute, but I like now that I can have conversations with my kids and get to know them. So, I’m enjoying this phase a lot.' "

But the former 'Hills' star is dreading the day her sons ask to watch her old reality shows.

She said: “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I don’t know. I do think about that. I’m like, ‘Oh, like when does that come up?’ "