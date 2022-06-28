'Skull And Bones' has received an M for Mature ESRB rating as it gets closer to release.

Ubisoft has been developing the pirate game for a long time but a new rating for release in various territories suggests a launch could be imminent.

The lengthy summary reads: "This is a naval-combat action game in which players assume the role of a shipwrecked outcast on a journey to become a pirate captain.

"As players take on missions, they can explore settlements and engage in dramatic sea battles. From a first-person perspective, players command their crew to shoot cannons at rivals (e.g., warships, merchant ships, settlements/forts) in attempts to obtain loot/goods.

"Enemy ships can be rammed and boarded, resulting in brief cutscenes of crew members shooting or slashing at each other. Combat is highlighted by gunfire/cannon fire, explosions, and blood-splatter effects."

The summary notes that the game features depictions of corpses and brothels, as well as occasional bad language.

The rating continues: "Some territories depict corpses impaled on spikes or hanging from nooses; beaches may depict corpses and large bloodstains in the aftermath of battle.

"Settlements occasionally contain brothels and prostitutes that call out to players when approached (e.g., 'Come spend your coin all over me'; 'The price of my a*se goes up tomorrow, so buy a piece today!').

"Players can also engage in quests to bring poppies to opium dens, which are depicted with patrons lying on couches smoking pipes. The words 'f***' and 's****' appear in the dialogue."