Howard Stern wants to run for president.

The 68-year-old radio presenter explained that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling and therefore deny millions of women across various US states access to a legal and safe abortion has led him to consider launching a bid for the White House in the 2024 election in order to overhaul the voting process.

He said: "I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now. These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble. I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it.

"We voted for [President Joe] Biden because it was repugnant — all this horses***. But now for life, we’re stuck."

The 'Howard Stern Show' star went on to explain that the new ruling - which in several states will not allow women to legally obtain a termination even in cases of pregnancy brought on by rape or incest - was "horrible" and insisted that he is "really considering" running for president.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show, he said: "I’ll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible.

"Everyday women who go to the doctor and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects. A lot of times women are raped. A lot of times contraception doesn’t work. And then there’s even a more confusing state where a man and a woman want to have a baby, and all of a sudden things go medically wrong.

"The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I’m not f****** around, I’m really thinking about it — because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices. I don't know what I’m doing exactly."