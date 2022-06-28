Tracee Ellis Ross says that her hair is a "reflection" of her soul.

The 49-year-old actress - who is known for her leading role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on sitcom 'Black-ish' - explained that she has often been told that her naturally curly hair is "difficult" and has launched her Pattern hair care line in order to defy that.

She said: "Growing up my relationship with my hair in my teenage years is really what gave birth to this idea for Pattern. I was constantly saying, I wish I had, I wish there was, I wish, you know what I mean? That was what I started to collect that created my vision for the brand.

" I certainly have in my industry, the ‘I know your hair's difficult.’ I'm now I’m like, ‘my hair is actually not difficult. You just have to know how to do it.’ And you just have to have the right products and tools. My hair is often a reflection of my personality and my soul. "

The former 'Girlfriends' star - who is gearing up to launch the Pattern brand in the UK after releasing in the US back in 2019 - added that her hair can do "anything" as long as it is healthy and is "grateful" for her childhood relationship with her hair because it helped her later in life.

She told Glamour: " It can do almost anything, especially when it's healthy and it can be straight. It can be huge. It can be demure, it can be slipped back and elegant. It can be all the different things. So I am very grateful for a lot of my childhood relationship with my appearance and the adversity that I was experiencing. It really informed me and gave me a sense of what I didn't want as an adult.