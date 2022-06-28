Bonnie Chance Roberts wanted to give Beanie Feldstein the "most special" engagement ring possible.

The 31-year-old producer recently got engaged to 'Lady Bird' actress Beanie, 29, and popped the question with a custom-made diamond ring from London-based designer Michelle Oh, who took to social media to reveal the details of the details of the "special" piece of jewellery.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of the ring, Michelle wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations to our clients @bonnie_chance and @beaniefeldstein on their engagement . We loved working on your special ring. Bonnie told me that she wanted to create the most special ring possible. Something that was one-of-a kind of vintage inspired in aesthetic and really one of a kind, like a rare flower in bloom."

The acclaimed designer went on to explain that the inside of the ring is "just as beautiful" as the inside and that she and her team were able to add a diamond from Bonnie's mother's ring to make the item "even more" special.

She added: "The back of the ring and the inside of the ring is just as beautiful as the outside, and we were also able to incorporate a very sentimental little diamond to the inside of the ring which used to feature on Bonnie's mum's ring . it’s details like these that make a ring extra special." (sic)

The 'How to Build a Girl' star - whose real name is Elizabeth - was quick to comment on the post, noting that she was "so grateful" for the ring and called it the "most beautiful" one to have ever existed.

She wrote: "the most beautiful ring to ever exist i'm so grateful" (sic)

Meanwhile, Bonnie wrote: "Beyond my dreams and imagination! Most perfect ring for the most perfect girl @beaniefeldstein"(sic)

Upon going public with the happy news on Friday (24.06.22), Beanie wrote on Instagram: "I do, bon. You make me happier than I knew was

possible. I love you."(sic)