Cara Delevingne loves being able to "represent" the queer community in 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 29-year-old model - who identifies as pansexual and is currently thought to be dating singer Minke - stars as Selena Gomez's love interest Alice in the second season of the show and admitted that she and the former Disney Channel actress had such an "easy" time together on set.

She said: "It was honestly the best project I've ever done. I just didn’t want it to end. I really loved being able to represent the queer community. It was so easy and safe.[Selena and I] already have that relationship in terms of comfortability. But honestly, it was the best set to ever work on, it was so hard to end... it should just continue forever."

Cara was already a big fan of the show before she landed her role because she thinks the writing is so clever.

She said: "The story that they write and how it unfolds, it's just never expected and that's what I love so much because I'm usually pretty good at that stuff and I really have still never got it right."

Meanwhile, pop star Selena, 29, - who has played the role of true crime obsessive Mabel on the mystery-comedy since it began in 2021 - echoed her new co-star's thoughts and enjoyed working with Cara because they have been friends for several years.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I've known her for so many years. It was honestly like working with a childhood friend. I just enjoyed it. She’s hilarious!"

Cara is to star as sophisticated New York City art world insider Alice on the show, who becomes embroiled in the apartment building's ongoing murder puzzles and will also be seen on screen alongside other regulars Steve Martin and Martin Short when the season premieres on Hulu this week.