Billie Eilish has made "seeing sunlight" a "priority" while she's on tour.

The 20-year-old singer is currently on the European leg of her 'Happier Than Ever' concert series and she and her family - who always travel with her - ensure they find the time wherever she is performing to get out to a local park and play some games as she's previously spent days not seeing any daylight because of her busy schedule.

Appearing on 'The Late Late Show', host James Corden asked: "Do you get to do any sight-seeing when you travel with your family?"

She replied: "You know, we've made it such a priority actually, back before COVID when I was touring, doing crazy like amounts and press all day and this and that. I would like not see sunlight for like days and days.

"Because it's super easy. You go to sleep on the bus at night in a basement of a venue, you drive all night long, you wake up in another basement. ...It really gets you. Even a couple of months ago, I didn't see sunlight for three days.

"And so for this tour, this European run we're on right now that's almost over, which has been so amazing and beautiful. We've made it like a huge deal to prioritize going out and seeing sunlight, and like getting food and going to the park. We play Frisbee in the park like most days. So, it's good, it's good."

The 'bad guy' singer - who headlined Glastonbury on Friday (24.06.22) night - played her first ever headline show in London five years ago, at The Courtyard Theatre, a small venue which holds just 130 people.

The show has fond memories for Billie because it was the first time a fan had ever waited in line to meet her.

She recalled: "I gave her the biggest hug and I took a picture with her and I like held her and she was so sweet and it was really magical.

"And I remember the crowd of 100 and something singing along to Ocean Eyes and I swelled up and I got all just ...It was amazing."