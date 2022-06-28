Danielle Lloyd wants another baby

Danielle Lloyd wants another baby.

The 38-year-old beauty - who has sons Archie, 12, Harry, 11, and eight-year-old George from her marriage to Jamie O'Hara and Ronnie, four, and Autumn, seven months, with husband Michael O'Nell - has previously ruled out having a sixth child but she's now admitted she thinks it would be good for her only daughter to have a sister.

She said: “I’ve always loved the idea of having a big family. I’d have 10 more kids if I could afford it – but I’d be doing the school run with my zimmer frame.

“I’ve told Michael, ‘Maybe Autumn might need a sister.’

“If she had a sister who became a best friend then she’d have someone to grow up with.”

Danielle’s psychic, Tracey, correctly predicted she would fall pregnant and have a girl last March and she’s now told the former glamour model she’ll likely have another daughter.

Danielle told Closer magazine: “Tracey’s told me all along that she sees two girls and she’s always been right.

“I had a reading that said I would either decide or fall pregnant by October, so that’ll be an important month.”

Having another child has again left Danielle with urinary incontinence, a condition which she underwent a vaginal tightening procedure to treat in 2018, and she admitted she’s started avoiding certain physical activities because she’s afraid of having a “leak”.

She said: “It’s not nice to live with and it affects me daily.

“The boys will ask me to jump on the trampoline in the garden and I have to think of an excuse because it’s a trigger.

“And it can create awkward moments. I love working out but I struggle to do pull-ups. My male personal trainer couldn’t understand why I was refusing.

“It was so awkward as I had to tell him I wouldn’t be able to manage without having a leak!

“Even sneezing when my hay fever is bad can cause an accident.”

But the star insisted it hasn’t caused any problems for her sex life.

She laughed: “Let’s just say, everything else down there is intact.

“Michael doesn’t have any complaints.

“It can be tricky to find the time with five kids – you just have to get what you can, when you can.”

