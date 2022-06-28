The Duke of York’s civil sex assault case accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre is reportedly working with Monica Lewinsky’s celebrity publicist.

The 38-year-old is being represented by New York-based Dini von Mueffling, according to The Sun, which says they will work to “craft” her image after her rumoured £12 million out of court settlement with Prince Andrew.

Publicity experts told the publication she may now follow the example of former White House intern Lewinsky, 48, who had an affair with former US Bill Clinton, 75, and has since “rehabilitated” her image via TV interviews and op-ed pieces.

It is also said Giuffre could do an interview with Oprah Winfrey, 68, following in the footsteps of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, 37, and his former actress wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 40, known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Harry.

Giuffre – who has the right to make a statement at the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday (28.06.22) – was said to have been subject to a gagging order about her settlement with Andrew, 62, until after Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee had taken place this month.

Amber Melville-Brown, a reputation and media lawyer with Withersworldwide, told The Sun: “It is not impossible that Ms Giuffre will find herself on the chat-show sofa.”

She added as Winfrey’s couch has “played host to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle” it would be “ironic if the next indentation in the sofa is made by Ms Giuffre, who is standing up for herself and others as the settlement statement says, has made such a lasting indentation in the reputation of Harry’s uncle Andrew”.

In a victim impact statement submitted ahead of Maxwell’s sentencing, set for Tuesday, Giuffre said the former socialite deserved to spend the rest of her life “trapped in a cage”.

Giuffre is also set to become a spokeswoman for victims of sexual assault, according to the website for her charity SOAR – ‘Speak Out, Act, Reclaim’.

It said: “Through media appearances, speaking engagements, and public education campaigns, SOAR raises awareness and ensures that the voices of survivors are featured in the fight to end sex trafficking.”

Maxwell, 60, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail after being convicted of recruiting and trafficking underage girls including Giuffre for the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, found dead in his New York jail cell aged 66 in 2019 after an apparent suicide.