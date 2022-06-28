Mandy Moore has axed her remaining North American tour dates.

The ‘Candy’ singer, 38, broke the news to fans on Tuesday (28.06.22), telling her 5.3 million Instagram followers she was battling to keep performing while pregnant.

It comes after she confirmed earlier this month she and her Dawes singer husband Taylor Goldsmith, 36, were having their second child.

Moore, who already has a son with the musician, said: “It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022.

“It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you.”

She went on about her pregnancy taking its toll: “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.

“I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

Moore also thanked her fans for their support, adding: “I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!”

The Emmy-nominated actress released her tour dates in March, alongside a new song and album.

Her post reassured fans “all tickets will be refunded at place of purchase”.

Moore’s announcement prompted a flood of support, with one fan telling her: “Take care of you and babies mama.”

Another responded in the comments section of her post: “I completely support you sis!!” Thank you for letting me into your world, if even for a short run. Wishing you and your family health and blessings!!”