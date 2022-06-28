Mary Mara shared a now haunting online post calling water soothing a year before her suspected drowning death.

The ‘Ray Donovan’ actress, 61, was found dead at 8.10am on Sunday (26.06.22) in the St Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, around 90 miles north of Syracuse.

Her poignant Instagram post came in November 2020 she posted about the election which saw Joe Biden win over Donald Trump to become US president, making Kamala Harris the first female, black and Asian American vice-president.

Mara said: “Back in Trump country and wearing my Biden/Harris mask.

“Water is soothing the insanity of this election and last four years! #whereisthelove.”

Mara had also shared a series of pictures of her spending time by the St Lawrence River, with an image from 2019 accompanied by her caption: ‘63 degrees! Life affirming river swim, first one of the season.’

The actress, also famed for roles in ‘ER’, ‘Shameless’, ‘Dexter’ and ‘Law and Order’, is understood to have been visiting her sister when she got into difficulty during a morning swim.

New York State Troopers who responded to a 911 call said an official cause of death is still pending, but added there were no signs of foul play and it seemed Mara had drowned.

Mara’s manager Craig Dorfman hailed her as “electric, funny, and a true individual”.

Jon Lindstrom, 64, who plays Kevin Collins on ABC soap ‘General Hospital’, said: “Crushed to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing. We performed together back in 2008 in Malcolm Danare’s ‘In Heat’ at the Lost Playhouse in LA.

“She was plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo. Brave, brilliant, Uber-talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her. R.I.P. (sic)”

Mara is survived by her stepdaughter, sisters, brother-in-law and nephew.

Best known for her role as Mrs Sullivan on ‘Ray Donovan’, her career, which spanned more than three decades, also saw Mara feature in over 20 movies and 40 television shows, including ‘West Wing’, ‘NYPD Blue’ and ‘Lost’.

Mara’s last credit was a role in 2020’s ‘Break Even’ and she also appeared as Loretta Sweet on ‘ER’ and Nance in ‘Shameless’.