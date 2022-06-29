Laura Prepon has opened up about having an abortion in the wake of the Roe v Wade overturning.

The ‘That ’70s Show’ actress, 42, said even though it was a tough decision, it was her choice, and took to Instagram to recall “one of the worst days” of her life during the second trimester of her pregnancy.

She said: “The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well.

“At the time – I had the choice. Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies.”

Prepon first revealed the story in 2020 in her book, ‘You and I as Mothers’.

She said she got pregnant in 2018 after she and her husband, Ben Foster, welcomed their daughter Ella in 2017.

But their sonogram at 16 weeks revealed a condition called cystic hygroma, a congenital malformation of the lymphatic system.

She wrote: ‘Our neonatal specialist told us the brain was not growing and the bones were not growing.

‘We were told the pregnancy would not go to full term and that my body was at risk carrying any longer. Ben held me as I cried. We had to terminate the pregnancy.’

Her admission comes after ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke, 38, revealed she had an abortion when she was 18.

She said: “I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old.

“If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, 23, also opened up about her termination in 2020 after the Supreme Court on Friday (24.06.22) revoked Roe v Wade, leaving abortion illegal for millions of women in America.

She said online: “There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.

“I too battled with the choice in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion. It is a very private and personal experience – the way it should be.”