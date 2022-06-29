Megan Fox went into therapy after Machine Gun Kelly’s shotgun suicide attempt.

The actress, 36, said they have been through couples and individual counselling as part of a gruelling “process”.

She added to Entertainment Tonight after it emerged Kelly, 36, had tried to shoot himself while on the phone to her: “We’ve done every form of therapy that exists. We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one.

“Some of it’s really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild.”

She added: “And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. “So, we’re just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time.”

Fox and Kelly, who announced they were engaged in January, are planning their wedding amid speculation they have already tied the knot.

But Kelly insisted to Entertainment Tonight he only refers to Fox as his “wife” out of “respect” for his fiancée.

When asked about their marriage status on Monday (28.06.22), MGK said about referring to Fox as his spouse: “I think when I speak about terminology – it never felt like my girlfriend. It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship.”

Fox confirmed: “No (we aren’t married), we don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year. When it needs to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do that.”

Rapper MGK admitted in his new Hulu documentary ‘Life in Pink’ he put a shotgun in his mouth on a call to Fox during a paranoid meltdown, and only avoided taking his life as a shell got jammed in the barrel.

Kelly, born Colson Baker, added he called Fox on a night he “just f****** snapped” when he was in a “really, really, really dark” place in July of 2020.

He said: “I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth.

“And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

MGK added support from Fox and his daughter Casie, 12, made him realise he needed to get help and “kick the drugs for real this time”.