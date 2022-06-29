Dakota Johnson is dismayed at the concept of cancel culture.

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress, 32, said no one will get through life without making mistakes and “cancelling” them reduces people to the same status as an axed appointment.

She hit out in an interview with the July/August issue of Vanity Fair: “What I struggle with in terms of cancel culture is the term cancel culture – the whole concept behind cancelling a human being, like they’re an appointment.

“No person will not make mistakes in their life. The point of being alive is figuring it out.”

She added even though hurting others “is not okay”, social media users shouldn’t be able to decide someone no longer exists as some of them are illiterate – and the actress predicted so-called cancel culture will pass.

Johnson, daughter of actors Don Johnson, 72, and 64-year-old Melanie Griffith, went on: “Hurting other people, harming other people is not okay. There are consequences for those actions. But the concept of the Twitterverse deciding if someone just all of a sudden doesn’t exist anymore is horrifying, heartbreaking, and wrong.

“I do think that it will pass. I believe that people want to live in a better world, ultimately.

“Also, Twitter makes up like, what, 12 percent of the world? I mean, some of these people can’t even spell.”

Johnson – famed for playing Anastasia Steel in the ‘Fifty Shades’ film franchise and who has been in a relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 45, since 2017 – also shared her outrage at being dragged into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s war.

An old YouTube clip showing Depp’s bandaged middle finger in 2015 – the result of a row the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, 59, had with 36-year-old ‘Aquaman’ actress Heard before their defamation court battle – emerged titled ‘The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp’.

Johnson told Vanity Fair: “I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’

“I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this.”

She added about the reason she appeared in ‘Fifty Shades’: “I’m a sexual person, and when I’m interested in something, I want to know so much about it. “That’s why I did those big naked movies... .”

Read the full story – ‘Dakota Johnson on Family, Sexual Agency – and the “Psychotic” making of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’” – by Britt Hennemuth in Vanity Fair’s July/August issue and on VanityFair.com.

Cover and press photo by Ryan McGinley/Vanity Fair.