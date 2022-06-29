The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 397 people to join including Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose and Jamie Dornan.

The organisation has offered a number of actors, musicians, executives and industry professionals the opportunity to join the group able to vote for Oscar nominations and winners.

'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie and her brother Finneas O'Connell - whose James Bond theme 'No Time To Die' earned them the best original song prize earlier this year - are on the list, as well as the likes of 'Last Night In Soho' actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Other notable actors invited to join the Academy include 'Belfast' duo Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe, 'The Lost Daughter' star Jessie Buckley, C'mon C'mon's Gaby Hoffmann, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' actor Robin de Jesus, and 'The Power of the Dog' pair Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

'King Richard' director Reinaldo Marcus Green has been offered the opportunity to join, while the film's producers (TIm White and Trevor White) and writer Zach Baylin are also on the list.

According to the Academy, 44 percent of the invitees are women, with 37 percent being non-white and 50 percent being non-Americans, with 54 different countries represented in the list.

If they all accept the invitation, it means the Academy's overall membership would be 34 percent female, 19 percent non-white and 23 percent non-American.

Meanwhile, seven branches - actors, casting directors, costume designers, documentary, makeup artists/hairstylists, marketing/public relations and producers - all invited more women than men this year, with the actors, directors and documentary branches inviting more non-white people than white people.

Meanwhile, nine branches - actors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, makeup artists/hairstylists, producers, short films/feature animation and visual effects - invited more non-Americans than Americans.

The most invites this year come from the short films/feature animation branch with 41, followed by 38 from the documentary section, and 30 actors.