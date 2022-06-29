Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have reportedly split.

The 'It Chapter Two' star, 44, and the 'Pitch Perfect' star, 36, are said to have called it quits after more than a year of dating.

A source simply told 'Entertainment Tonight': “Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up."

The pair first met on the set of the Disney+ film 'Noelle' in 2019.

And it was claimed that the private pair had already been dating for a year before they were first spotted together in early 2022.

A source said at the time: “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year.

“They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet.

“They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Another insider previously said the couple had great "chemistry" together but were in no rush to get engaged.

They said: "You can see the chemistry when they're together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love.

"You'd think she'd be the one kind of running the show, but she's pretty quiet around him."

Anna opened up about her love life in 2020, admitting she's now "clearer" about what she wants from a relationship.

The Hollywood star - who previously dated the likes of Edgar Wright and cinematographer Ben Richardson - explained: "Even though our relationships end, it doesn't mean they are complete failures.

"People come into your life and you grow and they change you, and what you learn from them might be really positive or it might be negative."