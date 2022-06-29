Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has called for "men to be more vocal" following the overturning of Roe v Wade.

The 40-year-old royal and women's rights activist spoke with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for an article for Vogue on the US Supreme Court's decision to reverse the landmark ruling, which has made abortion illegal for millions of women across America.

The mother-of-two - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 12 months, with Prince Harry - said her husband's reaction to the shocking decision was "guttural" just like her own.

She said: "Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large.

"They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too."

On the 37-year-old royal's response, she said: "His reaction last week was guttural, like mine."

Meghan said women need to come together to fight for their rights.

She continued: "I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work."

Meghan vowed to continue working with 88-year-old activist Gloria in the piece by journalist Jessica Yellin.

She added: "This moment requires unity - really listening to people, understanding the Constitution was written at a time when women were second-class citizens. We're not. Certain things need to change. I think it's equally about honouring the people who've been doing the work long before us, like [feminist icon] Gloria [Steinem]. I'm grateful that I'm holding a baton right there next to her and that we will continue to be doing this work together."

Meghan also spoke about suffering a miscarriage in the summer of 2020, and how important it is to wipe out the stigmas surrounding what happens to our bodies.

She said: "I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children.

"I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises."

The former actress insisted it's vital that we have "protections in place".

She added: "I know what miscarrying feels like, which I’ve talked about publicly. The more that we normalise conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place."