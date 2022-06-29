Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal have been cast in 'Strange Way of Life'.

The 'Black Phone' and 'Mandalorian' actors will star in the Western short film - known as 'Extraña Forma de Vida' in Spanish - from writer and director Pedro Almodóvar, with filming set to get underway in late August.

As reported by Variety, the movie will be shot in English and follows gunslingers Silva and Chieff Jake, who worked together as hired gunmen 25 years earlier.

The film will begin with Silva riding a horse across the desert to Bitter Creek, where he has come to meet Jake with the pretext of a reunion, but there is more than meets the eye.

In a statement, Almodóvar teased: "I won’t say any more because I don’t want to reveal all the script’s surprises."

The movie will also star Jason Fernández, José Condessa, George Steane, Manu Ríos, Pedro Casablanc and Sara Salámo.

The movie will be shot in the Tabernas desert in Almeria in southern Spain, as well as the settlement built 50 years ago by Sergio Leone for his 'Dollars' spaghetti Western trilogy.

Meanwhile, production company El Deseo is working on building a ranch near Madrid which will also be used for filming.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello will be in charge of costume design on the project as well as serving as an associate producer.

Producer Agustín Almodóvar described the film as "another exercise of freedom in the line of ‘The Human Voice'", and praised Almodóvar for the way he "reinterprets genres, questioning their codes".

He added: "We’ll look to self-finance and recuperate later.

"This is shot with the freedom we had when we made Super 8 movies in the ‘70s, but with 40 years experience in the sector."