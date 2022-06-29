Ofcom has urged young people to join the fight against harmful online content.

The communications regulator in the UK has found that two-thirds of youngsters aged between 13 and 17 see harmful content online - but a mere 16 percent of this demographic actually report it to the necessary parties.

Anna-Sophie Harling - Ofcom's online safety principal - said: "Platforms already have systems and processes in place to keep users safe.

"User flagging tools are an option that are already available. We know that platforms use proactive content moderation to find harmful content and remove it, but we don't know enough about how well it's working.

"There are going to be really important changes coming in. Platforms will have to do things like risk assessments on products, they'll have to produce transparency reports and publish data."

Last year, meanwhile, social media firms were warned by the UK government that they could face hefty fines if they fail to remove harmful online content quickly.

The government has tried to improve online safety through the new bill, and MP Oliver Dowden welcomed the introduction of the "ground-breaking laws".

At the time, he suggested that the move will lead to "a new age of accountability for tech" in the coming years.