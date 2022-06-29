Sam Asghari's wedding to Britney Spears was a "fairytale".

The 28-year-old actor married the 'Gimme More' singer at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, earlier this month after over five years together and he's admitted their big day was "way overdue".

In a teaser clip for an interview on 'Good Morning America', he said: "It's been a minute. It was just way overdue for us.

"We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."

Sam still finds married life "surreal" and he's not yet used to wearing a wedding ring.

Fiddling with the jewellery, he joked: "I have to wear this thing now. It's heavy, so I'm getting a workout."

The 'Black Monday' actor proposed to Britney last September and he previously admitted he should have popped the question much earlier in their relationship.

He said: “It was the right time four years ago, maybe. It’s way overdue.”

While the 'PBC' star didn't want to share any details about his "extravagant" proposal, he teased he and the 40-year-old pop star - who is pregnant with their first child together - were alone apart from their dogs.

He added: “It was very extravagant, and it was surprising. I did it in the best way possible, but it’s something you’ve got to keep secret. Some things you have to keep between us.”

The 'PBC' star presented Britney with a four-carat diamond engagement ring, which was inscribed with the word 'lioness', his nickname for her, and Sam was determined to buy the ring himself.

He explained: “I wanted to work and pay for it because, you know, a lot of celebrities get it for free for advertisement and stuff. I said, ‘I want it to mean something, and I want it to mean [something] from a working man."

The 40-year-old singer - who has sons Sean Preston, 16, and 15-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - previously claimed she had been banned from marrying Sam or having children with him because of her conservatorship, which was finally removed in November after 13 years.

She told the judge in a hearing last summer: "I was told, right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby.

"I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."