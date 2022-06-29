Beanie Feldstein got engaged last year.

The 29-year-old actress and Bonnie Chance Roberts revealed earlier this month they are planning to get married but the 'Booksmart' star has now admitted the film producer actually popped the question while she was filming 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'.

Speaking on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', Beanie said: “I think given what’s going on in our country right now, I think it’s really important for us to tell our story and to live very proudly.

"I just love her so much, Seth, she’s just the best thing to ever happen to me.”

Beanie explained Bonnie enlisted the help of her family with her proposal while she was "completely oblivious to everything" while focused on her portrayal of Monica Lewinsky.

She said: “For me it was 1998, I was at the White House, I had no idea what was going on in the real world."

Bonnie told Beanie to take a day off from filming to go to the beach with her family and she would meet them later, and although everyone advised the 'Funny Girl' star to "get dressed up", the actress didn't suspect anything.

And it was only after heading home from the beach that Beanie realised what was happening.

She recalled: “Finally we pull up to my parents’ house and my nephews are standing in the driveway.

"My youngest nephew Charlie reaches into his pocket — this is when I start to cry — and he pulls out my ring for Bon that I had gotten months ago and he goes, ‘I think you’re gonna need this.’

"[I screamed] ‘Am I getting engaged?!’ "

The 'How To Build a Girl' actress then headed to the backyard, which was filled with family and friends, including her brother Jonah Hill and pals Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever - where she pulled off a surprise of her own and also popped the question.

She said: “She proposes to me, then she doesn’t know I have the ring, I get down on one knee I propose back, she’s so shocked she goes ‘Ugh okay.' "