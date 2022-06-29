Susanna Reid has hailed Dame Deborah James as an "absolutely remarkable woman" following her tragic death.

The 'Good Morning Britain' presenter led the ITV breakfast show's tributes to the late journalist after she lost her battle with bowel cancer aged 40 on Tuesday (28.06.22) after being diagnosed in 2018 and revealing weeks ago she had stopped active treatment and was receiving end-of-life care at her parents' home.

On Wednesday's episode (29.06.22) of 'GMB', Susanna said: "Even if you’d never met her, I think everyone felt like they knew Dame Deborah James, who has sadly passed away way too early at the age of 40. A five-year battle, of course, with cancer.

"She was an absolutely remarkable woman, who fought right to the end to raise awareness of the condition...

"Our hearts go out to her children… and her husband Sebastian, and her parents."

Her co-star Dr Hilary Jones said Deborah - who became known as the Bowel Babe through hosting the 'You, Me and the Big C' podcast - praised her "zest for life".

He added: "She was determined not to let this cancer destroy her.

"She was always putting other people before herself, family first, but also she wanted to campaign to raise awareness of the symptoms to make it clear to people that this wasn’t just a disease for older people."

Others have paid tribute, including the likes of broadcaster Piers Morgan.

He tweeted: "RIP Dame Deborah James, aka Bowel Babe. A truly remarkable and inspiring woman. Such sad news."

Former 'BBC Breakfast' star Dan Walker said: "What a woman. What a legacy. I’m glad her family were able to spend so much time with her at the end."

'This Morning' host Alison Hammond wrote: "Such Sad News . RIP Dame Deborah James ! Condolences to her family."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid his respects and praised her campaigning over the years.

He tweeted: "I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many.

"The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy. Because of her, many many lives will be saved."

And the BBC's Director-General Tim Davie commented: "This is incredibly sad news. Dame Deborah James was a true inspiration. We’re so proud to have worked with her at the BBC.

"The way she talked about, and faced up to her cancer, moved the nation, inspired change and undoubtedly saved lives.

"Our deepest sympathies are with her family, friends, followers and her 5 Live family.”

Deborah's family revealed the news of her passing, and included some advice from the late star.

They wrote: "A few final things from Deborah… 'find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.' "