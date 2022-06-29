Andrew Ridgeley has found love with Amanda Cronin.

The Wham! singer was left devastated when his relationship with Bananarama's Keren Woodward ended after 25 years in 2017, but he's now found love with Amanda Cronin, and he and the 53-year-old former model made their public debut as a couple on Tuesday (28.06.22) when they turned out to watch the tennis at Wimbledon.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "They have been on several dates already. This is their public debut, which shows they're serious about their relationship. Things have moved quickly."

While it is unclear how long the pair have been dating, last November, Amanda - who has a daughter with her ex-husband, energy mogul Mark Daeche - admitted she was "looking for love" but didn't want to resort to matchmaking apps.

She said: "I am looking for love, but I never get approached. I want a man who is kind, passionate, sincere and authentic.

"I don't want to do dating apps – I just believe the right person lands in my life, it always has."

Andrew, 59, split from Keren, 61, in November 2017 but insisted they would stay friends.

The 'Club Tropicana' hitmaker said at the time: "It wasn't really working for either of us.

"As close friends, with different lives, we see each other as circumstances allow and retain a great affection for one another."

But this is not the first time Keren and Andrew have split as in 2015 the couple briefly parted, but swiftly rekindled their romance.

The 'Venus' singer sparked rumours her marriage was on the rocks earlier in 2017 when she moved out of her home with Andrew in Wadesbridge, in North Cornwall, and relocated to London in August this year.