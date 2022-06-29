The 'Halo Infinite' team aren't focused on fixing hit-detection issues.

After a fan shared a video seemingly showing melee hit registration not working properly, a senior developer has responded to explained why 343 Industries isn't issuing any updates to help with the problem.

Responding on Reddit, senior sandbox designer Brian Berryhill wrote: "Just wanted to comment that we appreciate these types of compilations. Videos like this always get pulled into bug/task threads for UCN (networking) improvements.

"I don't know if twitter/reddit is the best place to go into all the details about why there's been a lack of UCN improvement, there's a lot of factors, so I'll keep it brief.

"The TLDR of it is the devs that would work on these fixes have been allocated to other Infinite work.

"Their work has had some knock on benefit to our UCN solution, especially around movers (players, vehicles, etc.) on object devices (elevators, pistons, bridges etc.), but not around the melee and 'around the wall' shots. These devs are coming home to Sandbox soon (hopefully)."

He added that they appreciate players letting the team know how "frustrating" the issues are.

He continued: "The Community and Competitive Insights teams have done an amazing job at letting us know how frustrating these kind of situations are. It is high on our priority of fixes."