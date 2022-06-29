Ariana Grande's stalker reportedly broke into her house on her birthday.

The Thank U, Next' hitmaker wasn't at her home in Montecito, California, on Sunday (26.06.22) when Aharon Brown allegedly violated his restraining order by somehow gaining access to her property, triggering security alarms, TMZ reports.

Police arrived to the house and arrested the man, and he was arraigned on charges of stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order and obstruction.

He is currently in custody after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Brown was arrested at Ariana's house last September after turning up with a large hunting knife and allegedly making threats to kill, prompting a judge to issue a restraining order prohibiting him from going anywhere near the 29-year-old star.

However, he was said to have recently violated the order by trying to find Ariana and getting close, and was supposed to turn himself in on Tuesday (28.06.22) as a result.

The '7 Rings' singer previously admitted she was "terrified" by Brown and his obsessive behaviour.

She explained in a written statement to the courts that he had started appearing outside her and husband Dalton Gomez's house in February last year before increasing his visits in August and September to the point where he was at the property “nearly every day and sometimes multiple times a day.”

She added in her statement: “The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me.

"Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

A law enforcement officer also filed a declaration stating he felt the restraining order was essential because he feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail.

Ariana was at home when Brown turned up to the property with the knife.

He is said to have screamed at her security: "I'll f**king kill you and her."