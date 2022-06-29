'Dead By Daylight' is getting changes to its progression system and perks.

Developer Behaviour Interactive has unveiled plans to "shake up the current meta" to "provide alternatives" and "make perks easier to earn".

In a blog post, the team outlined the goals for the overhauled progression system, and the alterations being made to help fans' experiences, such as perks now being "tied directly to prestige".

The studio wrote: "Prestiging has always been a bit of a dilemma. Do you give up everything for bragging rights, or do you keep what you have to minimize the grind? Now that prestiging is the main way to unlock perks, we wanted to make the choice clear.

"Prestiging a character will no longer remove their perks, items, add-ons, or offerings. Perk slots will also remain unlocked after prestiging.

"With no reason not to prestige, prestiging a character is no longer optional. After reaching level 50, you’ll receive a special Bloodweb with only a single node.

"Purchasing this node will increase your prestige level and reset your character’s level to 1."

The prestige limit has now been increased to 100, partly because "it’ll no longer be as impressive to have your characters maxed out at prestige level 3", and thus Behaviour Interactive wanted "a new way to recognise" the most committed players.

Reflecting on the overall changes to the progression system, the studio added: "In the current system, you must reach level 40 on a given character to unlock all their teachable perks, then find those perks in the Bloodwebs of every other character.

"In order to unlock all the new perks on every character by the time next Chapter releases, you would need to play an estimated average of 4.1 hours every day.

"With this new system, that estimate decreases to an average of 1.01 hours each day – and that’s not even factoring in Bloodpoint bonuses from events, perks, or offerings."