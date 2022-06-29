Gigi and Bella Hadid walked the runway for Marc Jacobs with prosthetic shaved heads.

The supermodel sisters turned heads this week at Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Show at the New York Public Library, with the siblings wearing bold mullet wigs and caps with bleached eyebrows.

The pair looked very much like Rooney Mara in 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo'.

Gigi, 27, admitted she would "do anything" for fashion icon Jacobs.

She captioned some snaps from the day: "ANYTHING 4 MARC @themarcjacobs

"so much love and appreciation for the whole team @marcjacobs congratulations on an epic show @alastairmckimm @diane.kendal @duffy_duffy @iamjamalscott SFX @makeupartbynoel (sic)"

Jacobs, 59, shared a statement summing up his new collection, noting that: "Creativity is essential to living."

Bella, 25, shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her getting her hair done.

The masculine look comes after Bella recently admitted she dresses "like a little boy".

The catwalk beauty loves fashion and splurging on new clothes but admitted she won't ever "willingly" wear a dress when she isn't working.

She told America's Vogue magazine: “I dress like a little boy. You couldn’t catch me in a dress willingly at this point in my life.

“I’m dead-on. I know what I like. I always have, since I was young. And I’ve never drifted.”

And Bella is aware her look has been copied by millions of other women who have been inspired by her posts on social media.

She added: “I look outside and I see a hundred people dressed exactly like me, just because of what Instagram is.”