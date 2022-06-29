Cate Blanchett has been named a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

The 53-year-old actress was tapped to star in the luxury Italian fashion house's latest campaign for its high-jewellery collection, Spirit.

The Hollywood star - who has worked with LV since 2012 - was photographed by Sølve Sundsbø for a series of glossy portraits showing off the exquisite pieces, including the standout 10.28-carat ruby Destiny necklace.

Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, commented: “She’s one of a kind. She transcends culture, she transcends times, she transcends trends. Many things have changed, and she’s there, as relevant as ever.

“That staying power is not based just on looks. She has a very specific look, but that’s just the first thing you see. Staying power needs a lot more than just that. And her staying power is her character, how she engages, her humanity, her intelligence, the way she relates to people, how she can talk about so many different subjects. She has gravitas."

The 125 pieces carry the themes of Liberty, Grace, Fantasy, Radiance and Destiny, which have been hailed as "extraordinary" and "unique".

LV's artistic director of watches and jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof, added to WWD: “Our clients will have already bought or own classic pieces.

“Once you have those beautiful classic pieces, you want to add or you want to shop for extraordinary pieces, pieces that are really unique. And I think that that’s what we attract. We attract clients that are looking for something that speaks to them, that connects emotionally with them.”

A presentation of 80 of the items will be shown off in Marrakech.