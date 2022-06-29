Zendaya is grateful her fans are so "respectful" of her boundaries and private life.

The 25-year-old actress - who found fame as a teen on the Disney Channel before making her big screen debut in 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - has "grown" with a lot of her fanbase, and so she manages to avoid the trappings of other more wild fandoms.

She told Vogue Italia: “Many of them have grown with me and have watched me evolve in different parts of my life and career and with that, many of us being around the same age, have similar outlooks on life, similar thoughts or even just hopes and wishes for the future, whether it be for my career or the world.

"They’re really understanding that I’m human , even the hardcore ones and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them.

"They're really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself.”

The 'Euphoria' star admitted her role as Rue Bennett in the HBO drama has changed things slightly because she has less "anonymity" than she did before joining the show.

She explained: “Recently I've had more of a change happening in regards to reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis, because for so long I've been able to maintain a little bit of anonymity in a way where I could go off and do things and still live a pretty normal life.

"Of course it comes with new sets of challenges and pressures, but I've been doing this for a long time, and I started when I was quite young.

"So thankfully I’ve had a little bit of time to ease and grow my experience in a way that wasn't just completely an overnight change."

Meanwhile, Zendaya is able to accept the attention because she knows it means fans are "resonating" with her body of work.

She added: "I'm always adjusting to it and trying to be grateful for it all in the end, because it means that people are clearly resonating with the work that I'm doing, and that means a lot to me."