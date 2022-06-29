Lamar Odom would love to rekindle his romance with Taraji P. Henson.

The 42-year-old basketball star ended his relationship with the 'Date Night' and moved on with Khloe Kardashian, while his marriage to the reality star ended after he cheated on her and had a near-fatal overdose.

Asked which of his exes he'd rather get back together with, he picked the actress and told Page Six: "Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing.

"It’s about who you love... Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again."

The pair dated in 2009, and while he went onto be with Khloe, he suggested Taraji is "more skillful" in her career than his ex-wife.

Lamar - who still described Khloe as a "great wife" - added: "I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up. Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think.

"I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does.”

Lamar and Khloe got married in 2009 after just one mon th of dating, but the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star first filed for divorce in 2013, but put it on hold after he was hospitalised over drug use in 2015 to help him recover.

He previously admitted they no longer speak - no matter how much he wishes they could be friends.

He said: "It would be a blessing just to be in her presence, but I understand that s*** happened and people move on in their lives. If I could be her friend that would just be a blessing."

And while appearing on 'Celebrity Big Brother, he described the end of their relationship as his "biggest regret".

He added: "When I married Khloe there were so many things I did wrong in our relationship. It was never my intention to hurt her.”