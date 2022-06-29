Lauren Conrad had an abortion due to an ectopic pregnancy.

The 36-year-old reality star spoke out in the days following the Supreme Court's decision to overturnof the landmark Roe v Wade ruling - which has left millions of women across the U.S without access to legal and safe abortion - and revealed that back in 2016, she had to have a termination herself after an egg planted outside of her womb.

She wrote on Instagram: "The last few days have been hard. I've been searching for the right words and reposting someone else's didn't feel quit right. Six years ago, while trying to start our family, I had an ectopic pregnancy."

The former 'Hills' star - who has been married to musician William Tell since 2014 and now has Liam, four, and two-year-old Charlie with him - went on to explain that she received "prompt medical care" and as a result was able to have two healthy pregnancies but now finds it "heartbreaking" that access to abortion has become so limited.

She continued: "Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic

pregnancy rupture-and facing death-while waiting for treatment, because her doctor was on the phone

with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license (for using a D C as a tool to help establish the diagnosis of

an ectopic pregnancy).This is heart breaking." (sic)

Lauren concluded her post by acknowledging that while discussing abortion can be "hard", it is something we "must continue" to do and hopes that eventually, all women will be free to make their own bodily choices.

She added: "Many women in my life have had their own experiences with abortion. I am so grateful that in each case they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions. Talking about abortion is hard. It can be scary and sad and confusing, and it divides us. But we must continue talking-and listening-to each other in a respectful way, especially when we disagree.

I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body".