Samsung has collaborated with Starbucks on new earbuds and phone cases.

The South Korean manufacturer has teamed up with the American coffeehouse giant to launch the new series of smartphone accessories exclusively for the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The collection will feature cases for both the regular and plus models, with the regular S22 having a green case featuring the logo. Whereas the Plus case comes in a deeper shade of green featuring a slogan in reference to Starbucks' loyalty program that reads: “Count stars in your Galaxy."

Smart phone users can also purchase the Ultra version that incorporates straps in two different colours and a Starbucks receipt.

Users of the Galaxy earbuds on the other hand can choose between a simplistic green case with either the Starbucks logo or a mug-shaped case filled with a classic Starbucks beverage that features latte art.

Currently, the phone accessories are only available in South Korea, much like their Pokemon series that debuted back in April and included a Pokéball-shaped grip and Pokédex phone holder.