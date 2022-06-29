PlayStation has launched a new subscription service at double the price.

The video game console, developed by Sony Entertainment, has previously been praised for its value for money subscription, as its offered users a huge back-catalogue with access to the biggest games for the last five-years.

Currently, the basic PS Plus service costs gamers £6.99 per month or £49.99 per year.

However, the new PS Plus Premium will cost more than double that its predecessor, setting its users back £13.49 ($16.50) monthly or £99.99 annually. ($121)

Sony is hoping their subscribers will upgrade to the premium service as the premium account has been upgraded with fan favourites including 'Spider-Man', 'Miles Morales', and 'Horizon Zero Dawn'.

Players will also have access to a series of classics such as PlayStation 4,3,2 and 1.

Mark Griffith, director of the International Gaming Research Unit in the psychology department at Nottingham Trent University, told Sky News: "If you're a football fan of a specific team and the club puts their prices up, fans will still buy season tickets even in times of recession and inflation. Avid gamers are likely to do the same.

"Paid-for gaming services are unlikely to appeal to the casual gamer but that's not the market gaming companies necessarily go after... I do not see paying for new services like this will be any different even though the cost of living is going up."