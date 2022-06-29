Chelsea Handler "doesn't give a f***" what men think about her abortions.

The 47-year-old comedian is filling in as a guest host on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', and she used her monologue earlier this week to address the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade - which protected a woman's right to have an abortion in every state - while commenting on the abortions she had in high school.

Reflecting on her own comments on Tuesday night (28.06.22), she quipped: "Do you know what men on the internet had to say about that? I don’t ― because I don’t give a f***.”

However, Chelsea claimed her own school does mind, and is even refusing to honour her because of her candid comments.

Encouraging viewers to campaign against the school, she added: "I recently found out my high school is refusing to induct me into their alumni hall of fame... Apparently, the school is upset about how much I talk about my abortions."

On Monday (27.06.22), Chelsea revealed she had three abortions when she was in high school, and said she made a "responsible" decision.

She explained: "By the way, I’m speaking from experience on all of this as someone who had three abortions in high school. And if that sounds too extreme, let’s pretend I had two.

"Because here’s the thing: This planet is a much safer place without me polluting it with my children. I’m responsible enough to know that we don’t need any more pothead molly-loving alcoholics running around topless.”

She revealed to viewers she would be on the show all week instead of Jimmy, although she used her opening monologue to deliver a scathing commentary on women's rights in the United States.

She told viewers: "I will be here all week long, or at least until Republicans make it illegal for women to talk. At this point I probably have more rights if my vagina was an AR-15.”