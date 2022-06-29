Paris Hilton had "the most epic night" at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding.

The 'Paris in Love' star was delighted to join the likes of Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore in watching their friend marry the fitness trainer at her California home earlier this month and the 41-year-old socialite couldn't be happier for the 'Toxic' hitmaker.

She told E! News: "It was a magical fairytale. I'm so happy for her. She's like an angel. And it was just an iconic night with so many incredible powerful women and we had the most epic night ever.

"Just seeing her walk down the aisle in the dress, I was crying. It was just so beautiful and romantic and just seeing sparkles and happiness in her eyes."

Paris cried as she spoke of how happy she is for her friend to have had her dream day.

She added: "And just seeing my Brit back and just in love and just the whole thing.

"The Cinderella carriage, the horses, it was just like a fairy tale out of a storybook for Disney. She was a Disney princess.

"She's one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel. She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me."

The former 'Simple Life' star - who is married to Carter Reum - confirmed reports she sang her 2006 hit single 'Stars Are Blind' at the wedding, but revealed it wasn't a solo performance.

She said: "We sang ‘Stars are Blind,' me and Selena [Gomez], to Britney, and then my mom took the mic and she started singing like the rest of it and it was so good.

"That was iconic."

Paris was particularly excited to spend the wedding celebrating with Madonna because she 'Vogue' hitmaker has been her "idol since [she] was a little girl".

She added: "It was so cool."