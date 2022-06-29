Victoria Beckham has slammed Chris Evans for weighing her on live TV, just weeks after she gave birth.

The 48-year-old designer - who has Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10, with husband David Beckham - was horrified when the presenter urged her to step onto the scales when she appeared on his show 'TFI Friday' in 1999, two months after her eldest child was born.

She said: "I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I'd just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after.

"It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. It doesn't mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?"

The former Spice Girls singer admitted her body shape has always come under intense scrutiny.

She told the forthcoming edition of Australia's Vogue magazine: "I've had 'Porky Posh', I've had 'Skeletal Posh'. After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from."

During Victoria's appearance on 'TFI Friday', Chris, now 56, asked her: "A lot of girls want to know, because you look fantastic again, how did you get back to your shape after birth?"

The brunette beauty insisted she was actually lazy and hadn't been working out, prompting the host to say: "Is your weight back to normal? Can I check, do you mind?"

He then had Victoria step onto the scales and remarked: "Eight stone's not bad at all, is it?"

Victoria's comments were revealed shortly after chef Dani Garcia hit out at her for her demands for a special menu when she attended the wedding of Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos Garcia, 36, and his model and his TV presenter wife Pilar Rubio, 44, in Spain in 2019.

Dani said: “It was very strange. Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu.

“It was very sad because when you make such an effort, not just me and my team but the bride and groom and everyone else to create a unique menu.

“Hers was totally different and just based around vegetables. And then there were some odd things that I’ve never seen in my life.

“She had coconut water, all the time, a bowl of mints and then on the other side hydroalcoholic gel which is very famous now but back then wasn't because the Covid pandemic hadn't started.

“It was complicated giving Victoria her menu that night.”