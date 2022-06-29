Kristin Cavallari is "happy" to have gained "a lot of" weight.

The Uncommon James founder - who has children Camden, nine, Jaxon, eight, and Saylor, six, with estranged husband Jay Cutler - has no desire to shed any pounds as she's focused on maintaining muscle and never gets on the scales as she'd rather use the fit of her clothes as a reliable indicator of her size.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight. I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.

“I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way.”

The former 'Laguna Beach' star admitted she was "shocked at how thin" she looked in old photos.

She added: “I didn’t realise it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight."

Kristin believes it is important to keep her exercise regime consistent and she is proud of what she has achieved with the help of her personal trainer, who she sees three times a week.

She said: “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away.

"So it is about consistency for me.

“[My trainer] kicks my a**. He pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life.

"I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.

“I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling."

The former 'Hills' cast member thinks she's found a great balance in her life.

She said: “I feel like I’m only doing the things that I really love right now and that feels really good.

"My work-life balance right now is at a perfect place and I’m really thankful for that.”