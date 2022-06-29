R Kelly’s victims have been giving impact statements ahead of his sentencing.

The singer, 55, is facing a heavy jail term after being convicted in federal court last year on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

A judge will rule on R Kelly’s sentencing on Wednesday (29.06.22), with prosecutors seeking 25 years behind bars in order to “protect the public” from the musician, while his defense is asking for 10 or less.

He was convicted on nine counts last September, which included one racketeering and eight counts of Mann Act violations.

Victims of the singer issued statements during his sentencing hearing at the US District Court, New York, before Judge Ann Donnelly.

A fourth victim, known only as Jane Doe No 2, said R Kelly – born Robert Sylvester Kelly – would often force her to perform a sex act on him after he would return covered in sweat from basketball games with his friends.

She said: “I felt special, because someone who was special to the world was interested in me.“

A tense moment interrupted her statement when R Kelly began speaking with his lawyers.

The victim stopped speaking and turned to the singer, saying: “I’m sorry, I don’t want to interrupt his conversation. No price is too high to pay for your happiness.”

She then said she hoped that he would be imprisoned for the rest of his life.

A third victim, Lizette Martinez, also spoke.

She was an aspiring singer when she met R Kelly and was featured in the ‘Surviving R Kelly’, documentary.

Ms Martinez detailed how he agreed to mentor her as a singer, but said their relationship became abusive around two months after they started meeting.

Now a 45-year-old mum, she added: “I was left in shock, confused and in tears.”

Ms Martinez also told how she struggles with mental health issues stemming from her abuse at the singer’s hands and said he “destroyed so many people’s lives”.

R Kelly did not look in her direction during the statement.

Gloria Allred, who is representing three women who testified against him, told reporters “no one can undo the harm that has been done to these victims”.

Defense attorneys representing R Kelly are hopeful that details revealing their client’s own abuse as a child will move the judge to offer the singer a lighter sentence.

They argue anything beyond 10 years in jail for his offences would be indefensible and have claimed the prosecution’s desire to see the singer locked up for 25 years is “tantamount to a life sentence”.