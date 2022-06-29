Bette Midler wants Viagra to be banned in the wake of the Roe v Wade overturning.

The actress, 76, said it was “God’s will” for men to have a “limp d***” so the tablets should be barred.

Hitting out at the justices who ruled on Friday (24.06.22) to allow individual US states to decide whether to make abortion illegal, she said on Twitter: “Time to ban Viagra. Because if pregnancy is ‘God’s will’, then so is your limp d***’.”

Her remark quickly attracted almost 250,000 likes amid the huge wave of rage at the Supreme Court decision.

Mum-of-one Midler’s Twitter feed is also filled with more criticism of the move, which will effectively outlaw terminations for millions of women in America.

The ‘Hocus Pocus’ actress – soon to be seen in sequel to the film – also branded Justice Clarence Thomas an “a*****” and Justice Samuel Alito a “villain”.

Her first public reaction to the news was the remark online: “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years.

“How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica.”

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes, 58, is among other outspoken celebrities who have warned the US is “no longer a democracy” in the wake of the move.

She accused the conservative judges of “lying” under oath when they each suggested during their confirmation hearings Roe v Wade was a settled precedent, and attacked Americans living in “middle states” for apparently telling others how to act as she believes the majority of the US population live in New York and California.

Celebrities have also been sharing their stories of abortion after the Supreme Court ruling, including ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke, 38, and the late Paul Walker’s 23-year-old model daughter Meadow Walker.