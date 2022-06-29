Hilarie Burton has shared her experience of abortion in the wake of the Roe v Wade controversy.

The mum-of-two actress, 39, opened up alongside a photo she posted on Instagram of her and her actor husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s four-year-old daughter George, detailing how undergoing a termination helped her overcome infertility struggles and enabled her to conceive a second child.

She said: “This is my child. My beloved. My daughter. It is no secret I struggled with infertility. Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic.

"But female bodies are all different and unpredictable. Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies. It doesn’t matter if you use the term D and C (dilation and curettage – a scraping of the uterus.) The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was."

Venting her disapproval of the Supreme Court's decision, Burton added: “You know what would have made that painful day even worse? If abortion had been illegal, and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn’t caused my own miscarriage.

“Cause that’s what’s coming. It’s already happened. It was commonplace before #roevwade.

“Row (sic) V Wade protected my rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny. Now I know a lot of you have miscarried.

“You’ve written me to tell me about it. Think about every loss and then compound it by knowing that the Supreme Court just said it’s OK for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation.

“Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect. I can’t say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough. I only have my daughter because of my abortion."

Burton concluded: "So f*** you very much to the Supreme Court. And f*** you to the ignorant right wing extremists who want my daughter to have fewer rights than what I was born with. #wewillnotgoback.”

The actress is among a raft of celebrities speak out against the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court on Friday (24.06.22) by sharing their experiences of abortion.

They include ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke, 38, who said she had an abortion when she was 18.

She revealed: “I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old.

“If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, 23, also opened up about her termination in 2020, saying online: “There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.

“I too battled with the choice in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion. It is a very private and personal experience – the way it should be.”