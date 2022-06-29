Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett had a secret wedding before they eloped during the Covid pandemic.

The actress, 33, surprised fans last year when she let slip she had married her 30-year-old fiancé.

But during a joint appearance with ‘Milo Green’ musician Arnett on SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’, she admitted they have been married far longer than had been thought.

The ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ actress said when asked if they got married amid Covid: “We never really talked much about our marriage. We eloped, and then we had a wedding at another time, but it was before Covid. I just never talked about it.”

Arnett added: “Yeah,” before Olsen went on to say it was lucky they had wed before the onset of the pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions.

Olsen said: “I had to work in England and there are visa issues with that.

“So we luckily timed things out really well... he (Arnett) wouldn’t have been able to come at all actually.

“And also everything was so backed up. You couldn’t even like try to get married then. But it ended up working out.”

Olsen and Emmy nominee Arnett met while they were both holidaying in Mexico in February 2017, and went public with their relationship that September before getting engaged in July 2019.

Two years later Olsen sparked speculation she had secretly married when she referred to Arnett as her “husband” in an interview.

She explained she was doing the interview from her bathroom due to construction noises and called her “husband” Arnett a “f****** cutie” – prompting UsWeekly to report “multiple sources” had confirmed she and the musician had quietly married in 2020.