Denise van Outen has gone public with her rumoured new boyfriend.

The former ‘Big Breakfast’ host, 48, held hands on Wednesday night (29.06.22) at the 12th annual Grand Prix Ball in The Hurlingham Club, Fulham, London, with 55-year-old property developer Jimmy Barba.

She has been reportedly dating Barba after the breakdown eight months ago of her seven-year relationship with Eddie Boxshall, 47, following her the discovery of texts to other women on his mobile phone.

Sources told MailOnline the couple have been dating for a few weeks after being introduced by a mutual friend.

The couple are said to have met through All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis, 46, with the insider revealing they have been “on a few dates”.

They added: “It’s early days but everything is going really well and Denise is happy.”

Entrepreneur Barba owns Whiteditch Lane Development LTD and appears from his social media to be a father to a young daughter, while van Outen is mum to Betsy, 10, who she shares with her 40-year-old ex-partner Lee Mead.

She said she caught Boxshall flirting sexually with three women and described his behaviour as “disrespectful” and “devastatingly hurtful”.

Van Outen added in her autobiography ‘A Bit Of Me: From Basildon to Broadway and Back’: “There were also Instagram messages alluding to phone sex with a third woman. I quickly found the woman's profile by her screen name, only to discover I’d previously blocked her on my Instagram account – which struck me as odd.

“This was a woman I didn’t know, who’d clearly had an online connection with my boyfriend. Why would I have blocked her from my Instagram account?

“Straight away, I unblocked her and sent her a message saying how she knew Eddie... they’d never met in person, but she said the conversations had become sexual in nature reasonably quickly – some of the stuff I found on the phone seemed to support that.”