Kid Cudi is praying for Travis Barker amid the drummer’s apparent pancreatitis diagnosis.

The ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ rapper, 38, sent “love” to his long-time friend after the Blink-182 musician, 46, was hospitalised for a reported inflamed pancreas said to have been “triggered” by a colonoscopy.

Cudi tweeted on Wednesday (29.06.22): “Travis I love u and im prayin for u.”

The rapper and Barker have been friends for years and collaborated on the drummer’s 2011 song ‘Cool Head’.

Several of Cudi’s fans flooded his comment with well-wishes for Barker.

Cudi – born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi – retweeted the comment: “Prayers up for Travis Barker.”

A second supporter said: “hope all is well, throwing this in rotation. prayers out to travis and his family.”

And a third referenced a 2008 accident in South Carolina Barker managed to escape with severe burns by saying: “If he survived a plane crash then he can survive whatever this is.”

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday Barker’s new wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is refusing to leave his side in hospital.

The insider added: “Kourtney was worried yesterday. (28.06.22) They both were.

"Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

Barker is still in medical care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California.

He was raced to West Hills hospital on Tuesday (28.06.22) before being transferred to the facility.

Barker was pictured being wheeled into Cedars-Sinai after tweeting: “God save me” at around 10.45am local time on Tuesday.

It comes weeks after Barker and mum-of-three Kardashian – who has children Mason 12, Penelope, nine, and seven-year-old Reign with her 39-year-old ex-partner Scott Disick – got married in Portofino, Italy.

They initially wed in May following practice nuptials in Las Vegas in March, before holding the third ceremony for family and friends in Italy.