Travis Barker's stepdaughter has thanked fans for their "love and prayers" amid his hospitalisation.

The 46-year-old drummer was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, this week, and now Atiana De La Hoya - the daughter of Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya - has admitted everybody's well wishes are "appreciated".

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx. (sic)"

Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is said to be refusing to leave the Blink-182 star's bedside.

A source said this week: "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were.

"Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

The reason Travis is in hospital is yet to be confirmed, but multiple sources connected to the family have claimed he could be suffering from pancreatitis.

He was wheeled into Cedars-Sinai after tweeting "God save me" on Tuesday (28.06.22).

Rapper Kid Cudi took to social media this week to reveal he is praying for Travis.

The ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ star, 38, tweeted: “Travis I love u and im prayin for u.”

The rapper and Travis have been friends for years and collaborated on the drummer’s 2011 song ‘Cool Head’.

Travis' daughter Alabama Barker also asked fans to "please send your prayers" this week.

This comes just over a month after the musician - who also has son Landon, 18 - and Kourtney got married in Portofino, Italy.

They initially wed in May following practice nuptials in Las Vegas in March, before holding the third ceremony for family and friends in Italy.

Travis was previously involved in an horrific plane crash in 2008, when he was one of two survivors, while four people tragically died.