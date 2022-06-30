Jaime Winstone has confirmed her engagement.

The 37-year-old actress and her significant other James Suckling are to marry after they got engaged at Glastonbury Festival last weekend, and the 'Kidulthood' star admits she couldn't have asked "for a more perfect engagement".

She wrote on Instagram: "THE MOST MAGIC OF TIMES WERE HAD!! thank you for setting and creating the amazing beautiful special memories for me and James! Couldn’t of asked for a more perfect Engagement, still on cloud nine! Wow love you Glastonbury, love to all my beautiful friends and a special love to my Fiancé @james_suckling (sic)"

Jaime also shared several pictures of her and DJ James at the music festival, which takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, south west England, including a selfie in which she showed off her engagement ring.

Several stars were quick to congratulate the happy couple - who have six-year-old son Raymond together - including singer Charli XCX.

She commented: "YESSSSS! Congratulationsssss so happy for uuuu! (sic)"

Actress Vicky McClure wrote: "Congratulations you two!!! Massive love!! (sic)"

Model Daisy Lowe wrote: "So happy for you both! Massive congratulations gorgeous magical lovebirds"

James also shared the same snaps, and he thanked the iconic music spectacle for "always making the best memories".

He wrote: "Love Love Love!! Party Graft

We got engaged! Thank you worthy farm for always making the best memories (sic)"

In 2018, Jaime - whose father is actor Ray Winstone - admitted she was "enjoying a new chapter in her life" since becoming a mother and had cut down on her partying because parenting is so full-on.

She said: "It's nice to pick and choose now, because that stuff's exhausting. I'm a mum. Those red carpet events are quite long, I'm tired at 10 o'clock and I don't really drink any more. I haven't given up altogether, but I only drink once or twice a month now. My partner doesn't drink and for me, with a little one, you just can't. I'm enjoying this nice new chapter in my life.

"There's something really strong when you have a baby and they have brothers already. Your feelings and your emotions in the situation get put to the back seat, because you want to make this brotherhood work more than anything. At weekends it's a nuthouse. There's a lot of willies running around!"