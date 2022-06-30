Kelly Clarkson admits it's been "difficult" working on her first new music since her divorce.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker's marital split from Brandon Blackstock - who she first filed for divorce from in June 2020, after seven years of marriage - has impacted Kelly's song choices as she only wants to release material she is "comfortable" with.

The mother-of-two - who has River, eight, and Remington, six, with her ex-spouse - also confessed it's "not easy with kids".

However, once she nails down what she's happy to share with the world, she'll be releasing her next project ASAP.

Speaking on 'The Chart Show With Brooke Reese', Kelly said: “Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been, like two years and not easy with kids.

“I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing. So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate.”

She added: “It’s coming. I just got to get my c*** together. I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

Kelly is known for her deeply personal lyrics, which is why she is being so cautious.

The 40-year-old star's last studio album was the 2021 Xmas LP 'When Christmas Comes Around...'

However, her last non-festive record was 2017's 'Meaning of Life'.

Meanwhile, the 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host recently admitted she was scared her nanny would quit during COVID-19 remote learning.

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ hitmaker learned how hard it is to educate kids during the pandemic as she was tasked with home-schooling her brood with only her nanny for help with lessons during the beginning of the spread of the virus.

The pop star said: “I was like, ‘Dear God, I hope my nanny doesn’t quit.”

Kelly hopes “we never have to do” remote learning again because her extroverted kids did not want to be cooped up with no company their own age.

She said: "I hope we never have to do it again, because my kids are very creative, outgoing and social, and did not want to be at home with an adult.

The 'American Idol' alum found it “an eye-opening experience”.

Kelly said: "It was very hard, like [them] learning how to read. I've always held teachers in the highest of regard, but people that didn't really think about it before got a real eye-opening experience at how hard teachers work. I'd hear people in the industry in interviews be like, 'Oh my God, I'm trying to wrangle these two or three kids.' But imagine having 26 to 30, because that's what a teacher has. It's a crazy hard job."