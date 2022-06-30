London Pride will feature a Snapchat-powered AR art exhibition to celebrate queer artists.

The annual event - which is set to take place in the capital on Saturday 2 July - is designed to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and and this year will project work from "underrepresented" artists onto iconic London landmarks with an exhibition titled 'Pride Augmented: A Celebration of Queer Art', which attendees can experience with Snapchat.

Nnamdi Obiekwe, Co-Founder, V.O Curations said: “The opportunity to tell the stories of underrepresented and emerging LGBTQ+ artists through Snap’s AR technology is truly powerful and exciting. Pride Augmented: A Celebration of Queer Art is an exhibition geared towards creating a more inclusive LGBTQ+ community, a celebratory space for unique identities, and a restorative one for those who have faced barriers in their day-to-day lives. The exhibition is a reminder to all of the importance of representing and amplifying queer voices.”

Curated by V.O Curations, the exhibition includes the artworks of Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley, Flo Brooks, Emanuel de Carvalho, Guendalina Cerruti, Bernice Mulenga and Ebun Sodipo and pride goers can discover the exhibition, by opening their Snapchat camera to scan a rainbow-splashed Snapcode and enjoy a virtual tour of the exhibition from 'The Orb.'

Paul Sabas, Co-Lead, Snap Pride said: "It’s our privilege to partner with VO Curations to showcase and celebrate the beautiful artwork of underrepresented, emerging artists from the LGBTQ+ community ahead of London Pride. This is an exhibition that truly celebrates and empowers diverse voices from the queer community. AR is a powerful tool for storytelling and for inclusivity. We are excited to bring the stories of these artists to life for Snapchatters and make these artworks accessible to our Gen Z community - we hope this exhibit will spark important conversations and help marginalised individuals in the LGBTQ+ community feel seen."