Halsey has clapped back after fans allegedly left their concert after they voiced their concerns over the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The 'Graveyard' singer - who is pro-choice - was performing at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday (26.06.22) when they gave an impassioned speech about the US Supreme Court's controversial decision to reverse the landmark ruling, making it illegal for millions of women across America to have an abortion.

They said at the concert: "The truth is that my heart breaks looking out into this audience because I see so many people who deserve to have incredible lives, who deserve the right to healthcare that they need, who deserve the right to choose themselves in a situation where there is a choice.

"I'm hoping every single one of you, and I don't want you to ever have to be in a situation where you don't have access to that."

They added: "If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert, because I've never been shy that this is how [I feel]."

The '11 Minutes' singer is said to have shouted "my body" with audience members chanting back "my choice".

However, seemingly not all gig-goers were impressed.

One attendee tweeted: “The amount of people who just walked out of the Halsey concert after ‘Nightmare’ when she spoke about abortion was sickening."

And Halsey responded: “Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

They went on: “I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country.

“Need a little bit of time to speak to some people with more authority and experience than me and gather my thoughts."

She added: “I don’t want to just contribute to antagonistic noise.

“I’m just defeated at the moment.”