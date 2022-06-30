Machine Gun Kelly caused himself to bleed after smashing a champagne flute against his head.

The 'emo girl' rocker had an after-party at Catch Steakhouse following his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City on Tuesday night (28.06.22).

However, the celebrations got out of hand after MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - injured himself.

With a microphone in one hand and the glass in the other, he told guests in a clip shared on his Instagram Story: “I don’t give a f*** bro. I don’t give a s***."

He then proceeded to smash the glass on his head, prompting the crowd to gasp, before he was seen with blood dripping down from his forehead as he wiped it with a tissue.

The 'Dirt' star was performing 'My Ex’s Best Friend'.

The incident comes after MGK revealed he attempted suicide on the phone to fiancée Megan Fox.

The 32-year-old rapper admitted he put a shotgun in his mouth on the call during a paranoid meltdown and only avoided taking his life as a shell got jammed in the barrel.

Speaking in his new Hulu documentary ‘Life in Pink’, he said about fighting depression after the death of his father: “I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. “Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.”

Kelly called his partner on a night he “just f****** snapped” when he was in a “really, really, really dark” place in July 2020.

He said about phoning the 'Transformers' actress while she was in the middle of shooting a film: “I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’

“I’m in my room and I’m like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth.

“And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel is in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

MGK added support from Megan and his daughter Casie, 12, made him realise he needed to get help and “kick the drugs for real this time”.

His new documentary charts the star's upbringing, troubled relationship with his father and a near-death experience with his daughter when he says a gun was pulled on them.

He was booted out of his house by his dad when he was young, and his father died in 2020.

He also says in the film: “I feel like the world hates me. But, I never gave up. 90 per cent of my fans listen to me because of the pain they relate to in my lyrics."