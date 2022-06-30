Blizzard hopes its acquisition of Proletariat will help meet the 'World of Warcraft' fans' "voracious appetite".

The gaming giant - which itself is being acquired by Microsoft - is buying the studio and bringing its 100 developers into the fold as part of the ongoing work on 'WoW'.

John Hight, the general manager of World of Warcraft at Blizzard, said in a statement: "As you probably are aware, folks in World of Warcraft have a voracious appetite for content. "And what we've seen over the last year is that we need to increase the amount of content that we can create, and the frequency with which we're putting it in the hands of our players."

He described Proletariat as a good matches for Blizzard due to the team's experience with medieval fantasy and stylised design.

Meanwhile, Proletariat CEO Seth Sivak noted there have been "very kind and open and transparent conversation" about allegations of sexual discrimination and other issues within Blizzard and its parent company Activision Blizzard.

He added: "In some of the earliest conversations, we discussed just how they were looking at continuing to improve the culture and continuing to make a great place for developers to work.

"That was encouraging. Obviously, there is a lot of work to be done to continue to make an awesome place for developers to work.

"But we were pretty happy and satisfied with the direction that teams are going."